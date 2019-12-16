The registration process for 1492 executive and non-executive posts at Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) began on December 14 on the official website of DMRC delhimetrorail.com.

The application link is active and the aspiring candidates need to apply on the official website where the candidates can apply online before January 13, till 11:59 pm.

Out of these 1492 vacancies, 929 posts are for regular non-executive posts, 398 for contractual non-executive posts, 105 contractual executive posts, and 60 regular executive posts.

Among the posts released for the appointment, most are for engineers or those having a diploma in engineering while others are for those having a degree in architecture, law or BSc IT.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website delhimetrorail.com

Step 2: Go to the careers option

Step 3: If you have not registered then select ‘New Registration’ option

Step 4: Fill the information

Step 5: The registration number and password will be sent to your email id

Step 6: Select the ‘go to application form’ option and fill all the required information

Step 7: Make the payment for the registration fee

Step 8: Download the application form