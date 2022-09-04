Apni Party submits memorandum to L-G for restoration of J&K’s statehood

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) led by its president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, demanding the restoration of J&K’s statehood. They have also demanded the fast-tracking of recruitment processes for unemployed youths.

Lt Governor Sinha said that Home Minister Amit Shah has made a detailed statement on the floor of Parliament that the statehood would be restored at an appropriate time.

On the issue of recruitment processes, Sinha said that due to irregularities in the examinations of Sub Inspectors, Junior Engineers and Finance Account Assistants, the inquiry of all these three exams has been handed over to the CBI and fresh examinations will be conducted by October.

“The vacancies of different posts in various government departments would be advertised in the coming two months,” added the Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation.

The Lt Governor also assured them that the other issues raised by the delegation will also be addressed promptly based on their merit.

He urged the members of the delegation to continue with their endeavours of public service for the welfare of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Among those who were part of the delegation included senior vice president of JKAP Ghulam Hassan Mir; senior leader Dilawar Mir; vice presidents Ajaz Ahmed Khan, Zaffar Manhas and general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir.