Apni Party seeks statehood for J&K, submits memorandum

Memorandum also seeks the release of those under preventive detention, fast tracking of recruitment processes for unemployed youth

Statesman News Service | Jammu | September 12, 2022 6:34 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) workers on Monday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioners in the districts of Jammu region, demanding the restoration of complete statehood for J&K.

The deputation in Jammu was led by  regional JKAP unit secretary and District president, Jammu Urban, Dr Rohit Gupta along with District President, Rural A, Pushap Dev Kumar Uppal and District President, Rural B, advocate Harpreet Singh and other leaders.

Dr Gupta submitted the memorandum to DC of Jammu Avny Lavasa, also demanding the release of those under preventive detention, fast tracking of recruitment processes for unemployed youth, and restoring complete statehood in J&K.

Similarly other deputations of JKAP submitted memorandum to DCs at Samba, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban, Reasi and Poonch.

