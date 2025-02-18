APEDA showcases India’s organic legacy at BIOFACH 2025 in Germany

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) showcased India’s organic legacy at BIOFACH 2025 in Germany with leading organic exporters from across India.

In a celebration of India’s rich agricultural heritage and the growing demand for sustainable farming, the APEDA organized participation of Indian exporters under India Pavilion at BIOFACH 2025 held from February 11 to 14 at Messezentrum in Nuremberg, Germany.

“The APEDA India pavilion at BIOFACH 2025 was inaugurated by Shatrughna Sinha, Consul General of India, Munich along with Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday

The event also marked the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between APEDA and Nuremberg Messe on February 11 to make India the Partner Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026.

The LoI, signed by Victoria Vehse, Vice President and Member of the Management Board for Nuremberg Messe and Abhishek Dev, Chairman APEDA in the presence of Shatrughna Sinha, Consul General, Consulate General of India, Munich.

The signing was a defining moment in the long-standing partnership between India and BIOFACH, with India previously holding the esteemed Partner Country title in 2012. It also sets the stage for India to take the spotlight in this global event next year and present INDIA’s strength as the organic food basket for the world at BIOFACH 2026.

The India pavilion at this year’s event showcased a vast array of organic products including pulses, spices, rice, processed foods and essential oils. The thoughtfully curated display not only highlighted India’s agricultural prowess but also invited visitors to experience the deep-rooted cultural narratives that had shaped India’s organic farming tradition.

To showcase the vast diversity of organic food products and offerings from India, APEDA facilitated the participation of more than 20 co exhibitors including exporters, FPOs and State Government Organisations showcasing a vibrant display of products like Rice, Oilseeds, Herbs, Spices, Pulses, Cashew, Ginger, Turmeric, Large Cardamom, Cinnamon Mango Puree, Essential Oils amongst others.

At the India pavilion, apart from display of a wide range of organic products, Attendees were invited to journey through the vibrant flavours and aromas of India, with curated food tastings designed to evoke the essence of India’s organic bounty. From the fragrant, aromatic Biryani, made with premium organic Basmati rice and exotic spices, to the calming and immune-boosting properties of a Golden Turmeric Latte, every dish served as a celebration of India’s organic offerings.

In addition, the pavilion featured live cooking demonstrations, where visitors savoured a range of authentic Indian dishes such as Millet Dosa.

Furthermore, the cultural experience at the India Pavilion extended beyond the culinary delights, with visitors being treated to Henna Art, a symbol of India’s rich cultural diversity and artistic expression. This cultural element provided a tangible connection to India’s centuries-old traditions, bridging the gap between sustainable farming and the broader cultural heritage that defined the nation.

As the world increasingly shifts its focus toward sustainability and eco-friendly living, APEDA’s participation at BIOFACH 2025 reinforced India’s role as a global leader in organic agriculture. With a rapidly growing organic market, India remains committed to offering high- quality, sustainably produced products that meet international standards.

This commitment was further exemplified by APEDA’s focused approach to supporting Indian exporters, ensuring they are equipped to meet the demands of a global market that is progressively seeking more sustainable and organic food solutions. Amongst the Non-European Nations, India had the highest participation at the event.

APEDA’s Pavilion at BIOFACH 2025 demonstrated the best of India’s organic excellence which was found in the products on display, the stories of exporters from the entire length and breadth of the country and their shared commitment to a healthier and more sustainable future.

India’s organic farming sector with its deep-rooted history and evolving future is ready to take centre stage once again at BIOFACH 2026. As global attention turns to India’s agricultural innovations, APEDA aims to forget collaborations and partnerships that would pave the way for India to become the world’s most trusted and sought-after source of organic food products.