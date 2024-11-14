Any move to allocate land in UT to Haryana is unconstitutional: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said on Thursday that any decision to allocate land to Haryana in the union territory would be unconstitutional as it would violate Article 3 whereby parliament alone could change State boundaries.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD senior leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema while urging union home minister Amit Shah to rescind the decision, also asserted it was in violation of the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966.

Terming the move to allocate land to Haryana for a new assembly in the Union territory as a design to end Punjab’s right over Chandigarh, Dr. Daljit Cheema said, “It is clear that the Haryana government is colluding with the Centre against Punjab”.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of being hand in glove with Haryana and the Central government. “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not object when Home Minister Amit Shah made this announcement at a meeting of the North Zone Council meeting,” he pointed out.

Dr. Cheema said the chief minister weakened Punjab’s case by refusing to object to Haryana’s proposal and instead asked for land for Punjab also under the same premise. “The chief minister should have realised that Punjab is the owner of Chandigarh before making any such request.”

Making it clear that the SAD won’t allow the move to succeed, he said: “We will seek legal counsel and also chart out the next course of action soon. No sacrifice is too big to protect the interests of Punjab.”

He also asked the Haryana government to make its new assembly in its territory adding, “The land which has been earmarked for the assembly building in the UT is two to three kilometers from Haryana’s territory. The Haryana government should make its assembly building on its own territory”.

Meanwhile, the SAD leader said while a demographic fraud had been perpetuated in Punjab by taking the census figures of 1961 instead of 1955 to identify Hindi-speaking areas which resulted in a truncated State post Reorganization, now a Land Fraud was being done to award land to Haryana in the union territory.

Dr Cheema alleged land worth hundreds of crores in the UT was being given to Haryana in exchange for land worth nothing in Haryana to the UT administration. The ten acres of land being given to the UT administration was in the Sukhna catchment area and could not be developed.

“The SAD leader also cited the report of the Expert Committee for Declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zones around Protected Area to buttress his argument adding the committee had also made it clear that no zoning could be permitted in the eco-sensitive zones.”

He also made it clear that no clearance had been given to facilitate the development of the site given to the UT administration in Haryana as it had been made clear that this could be done subject to orders of the High Court and the National Green Tribunal.

Dr Cheema also appealed to all parties, including the Punjab unit of the BJP to go by their conscience and ensure this move did not succeed. He said Chandigarh had been established by uprooting 22 villages of Punjab. Now we should not allow Punjab’s right to Chandigarh to be uprooted by such moves.”