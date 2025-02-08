Anurag Thakur, wife take holy dip in Sangam

Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, along with his wife, took a holy dip in Sangam here on Saturday.

Praising the divine and grand spirit at the fair, he called it the ‘Mahakumbh of unity’.

Sharing pictures of his holy dip on his official X handle, the BJP MP quoted the sacred verse: ‘Gange cha Yamune chaiva Godavari Saraswati, Narmade Sindhu Kaveri Jalesmin Sannidhim Kuru.’

He worshiped at the confluence of the divine rivers — Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati — praying for the welfare of all. Wishing happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for everyone, he described Mahakumbh as

the ‘Mahakumbh of Unity’ and a symbol of Indian culture and faith.

It is worth mentioning here that over 40 crore devotees have taken a holy a holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025 so far. Sadhus, saints, politicians, social workers, and devotees from across the country are participating in the fair with deep faith in this historic event. This grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is showcasing the eternal essence of Sanatan culture on the world stage.

On February 10, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to take a holy dip in Sangam.