Anurag Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘bulldozers of hate’ remark

Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of maligning the country’s image and sowing the seeds of hatred.

Anurag Thakur said, “this is what you can expect from Rahul Gandhi, whose history is linked to corruption and riots.”

He further accused Gandhi of ‘sowing the seeds of hatred’ and said, “he is doing no good to the country. He is only maligning the country’s image.”

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi attacked the ruling party over the use of bulldozers in riot-hit areas of Delhi and states like Madhya Pradesh and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off “bulldozers of hate” and switch on power plants.

Gandhi tweeted, “8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi Ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!”

The BJP leader also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for accusing the ruling party of instigating violence.

“It is a party that goes to the extent of compromising with terrorists for power”, Thakur said.

Talking about the ongoing “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Thakur said that since the launch of the programme over 25,000 events have been organised till 18 April 2022, in the country and abroad as well.

While states and union territories have held 9,516 events whereas central government departments have organised 8,616 programmes, he said.

He further added that over 2,347 programmes have been organised abroad by the Ministry of External Affairs.