Anurag Thakur cancels China visit after Arunachal athletes denied entry to Asian Games

The Government of India has filed a formal protest against China for its “targeted and pre-meditated discrimination” against Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were denied entry to the 19th Asian Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

“Government of India has learnt Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China,”MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The move has come days after China published a distorted map claiming Indian territories of Aksai Chin and Arunanchal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” Bagchi said.

Three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh were denied accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games being held in China’s Hangzhou. The government has denounced the Chinese move and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to country.

Reacting to the incident, Olympic Council of Asia’s acting president Randhir Singh said that he has raised the issue during the Working Group Meeting on behalf of the OCA and informed the governments of both countries.

They are taking it up with the Government and we are also taking it up with the Government. It is under discussion with us as well. This is outside of what the Government to Government is happening. We are from the OCA side of it. We are doing it.”