Anurag Thakur announces Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has announced that the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021 will be conferred on Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi.

Thakur said “I am delighted to announce the names of Ms. Hema Malini, Actor, Member of Parliament from Mathura, UP, and Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist, and Chairperson, CBFC as the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021. Their contributions to the field of Indian cinema spreads over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over. They shall be conferred this honour at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.”

Hema Malini, Actor and Member of Parliament from Mathura, is an Indian actress, writer, director, producer, dancer, and politician. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film IdhuSathiyam and later on, entered the Hindi cinema as the lead actress of SapnoKaSaudagar in 1968. Since then, she has acted in over 150 films like Sholay, SeetaAurGeeta, SattepeSatta, and Baghban among many others.

Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist, and Chairperson of the CBFC is a poet, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and communication specialist, and marketer. He published his first book of prose and poetry at the age of 17. Joshi entered Indian cinema as a lyricist in 2001 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja, and since then he has been a part of various highly successful Bollywood films. And today he is widely recognised in the country for keeping the great tradition of classic poetry and literature and alive in the mass consciousness.