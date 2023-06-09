Anurag Thakur announces 2nd Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Friday, announced the second edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman.

Under the Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman 2023, 33 awards will be given away under three categories viz Print, Television and Radio in 22 Indian languages and English.

There will be 11 Sammans in 22 Indian languages and English, to be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Newspaper”. Besides, there will be 11 Sammans in 22 Indian languages and English, to be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage in Yoga in Electronic Media (Radio)”.

Announcing the awards for 2023, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the International Day of Yoga, celebrated on 21 June every year, has kindled a mass movement to promote health and well-being across the globe.

He said that Yoga has transcended borders and cultures, captivating the attention of millions worldwide. Its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being has garnered significant interest, making it a global phenomenon.

This achievement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the media in spreading awareness and showcasing the transformative potential of yoga.

“In recognition of this, I am happy to announce that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to conduct the 2nd edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman this year,” Thakur said.

The minister said that the Samman commends the instrumental role that the media plays in disseminating the outreach of yoga, both within India and abroad. It is crucial to recognize the immense power and responsibility that the media holds in promoting this ancient practice and its numerous benefits, he said.

He said media has been a catalyst in fostering understanding, appreciation, and adoption of this profound practice. It has been successful in presenting it as a universal practice accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

Thanking the media for playing this role as an enabler, Thakur said “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the media for its invaluable contributions in disseminating the outreach of yoga in India and across the globe. Your unwavering dedication to sharing the transformative power of this practice has undoubtedly played a significant role in making yoga a universal language of wellness.”

The Samman will be recommended by an independent Jury. The Samman will comprise a special media/plaque/trophy and a citation.

The Ministry of I&B had instituted the first Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) in June, 2019. The first edition of the awards was conferred on 7th January, 2020 and thereafter a hiatus was caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Guidelines require Media Houses to submit details in a prescribed format along with relevant clippings of article(s) created and published or audio/visual content telecast/broadcast made during the period 10th June 2023 to 25th June 2023. The last date for entries is 1st July 2023.

Detailed guidelines can be found on the websites of Press Information Bureau (https://pib.gov.in/indexd.aspx ) and Ministry of I&B (https://mib.gov.in/)