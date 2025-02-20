Anurag Rastogi takes charge as Haryana Chief Secretary

Anurag Rastogi, an IAS officer of the 1990 batch, on Thursday assumed the charge of Chief Secretary of Haryana. The key post had fallen vacant after Dr Vivek Joshi’s appointment as an Election Commissioner of India.

He has been posted as Chief Secretary, General Administration, Human Resources, Personnel & Training, Parliamentary Affairs, Vigilance Department, and Secretary In-charge of Plan Coordination.

According to an official statement, Rastogi shall also look after the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, in addition to his present duties.

