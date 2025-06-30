Anti-Hindi imposition slogans rock Maha Assembly

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena as well as the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on Monday shouted slogans and displayed posters outside the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the Monsoon session.

The development has come a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced at a hurriedly press conference held on late Sunday evening that two government resolutions (GRs) which it had issued regarding teaching Hindi in the state’s schools have been cancelled.

Advertisement

Slogans were raised and posters were displayed by Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Sachin Ahir and Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Fadnavis and rejected his claim that the previous MVA government had accepted recommendations from the Mashelkar Committee on the three-language policy. “The BJP has a national policy of lying. If Uddhav Thackeray has approved this report, then let them show it. We’re ready for a discussion,” Raut said.

However, the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena accused the opposition and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena of spreading confusion about Hindi being made a compulsory subject in schools. The Shinde-led party said the Chief Minister’s decision was in the interest of Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Fadnavis government for its poor handling of the issue and said that the first list for Class 11 admissions had also caused confusion and showed poor planning by the government.

“We have learnt there were many mistakes in the Class 11 admission list. The government only withdrew the Hindi decision after public anger, but we’re still waiting for an official written order confirming the cancellation,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

The opposition also targeted the Fadnavis government regarding a broader list of grievances like the Shaktipeeth highway protests and concerns about land acquisition as well as compensation, farmers’ loan waivers, problems related to the Samruddhi Highway and its poor construction, besides rising prices and other governance failures.

Later, during the day, the government tabled a bill seeking to establish the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority for the mega congregation set to begin on October 31 next year.

According to the bill, the 22-member Authority will be headed by the Nashik division commissioner, and will also include Nashik collector and Nashik Range inspector general of police as vice chairpersons.

The chairperson will have powers to direct government departments and other authorities to requisition services, facilities, premises, vehicles etc, for the Kumbh Mela.

A committee of ministers will also be set up to review the work of the Mela Authority from time to time.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31 next year with ‘Dhwajarohan’ (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar and Ramkund in Nashik. The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028 marking the conclusion of the mega event held once every 12 years.

After a homage was paid to Dr Jayant Narlikar, the assembly was adjourned for the day by Speaker Rahul Narvekar.