Anti-depredation squads to keep a check on monkey menace in Odisha

With monkeys on the prowl, injuring humans and vandalising vegetable plants, the Odisha government has initiated a slew of measures to curb the simian menace across the state.

Elaborating the steps taken to curb the simian nuisance, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Khuntia told the Assembly on Tuesday that “the government has constituted anti-depredation squads in each of the forest divisions to counter the threat”.

The squads are on the job to drive away the trouble-making monkeys from places of human habitations. The government has also put into use ultrasonic monkey repellers at strategic places of monkey depredation to drive away the animals, the minister told the house in a written reply.

The government is also seeking the services of ‘Mankadia’ tribes to drive away the animals as they are known for their skill and expertise to catch monkeys. When the monkeys go on rampage, the forest personnel resort to tranquilize the simian species as a last resort. After tranquilisation, they are safely relocated to forest areas, the minister concluded.

The acts of vandalism and nuisance by these animals are mostly being witnessed in coastal patches of the state. The monkeys vandalise the crops and vegetable cultivation at will in rural areas while in urban areas; the animals often trespass into houses in search of food. Attempts to chase the itinerant animals result in attack on humans, said forest officials.