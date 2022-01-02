Anti-Covid jab for teens begin tomorrow

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement, the country is all set to kickstart the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-old children from tomorrow (January 3, 2022) here, sources said in the Union Health Ministry.

So far, over 3.5 lakh beneficiaries of the 15-18 age group have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, as on Sunday morning.

As per the data on the CoWin dashboard, 3,57,984 beneficiaries of the 15-18 age group had registered on the portal, the sources added.

The registrations for vaccinating 15-18-year-old children against Covid-19 began on January 1.

CoWIN is an Indian government web portal for Covid-19 vaccination registration, owned and operated by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered and additional doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be sent to all states and UTs.

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

Individuals will be required to furnish a valid identity document such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card, etc. After getting vaccinated, they will receive a certificate for the same.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed Public Health Preparedness to Covid and National COVID19 Vaccination Progress with States/UT.

“We have put up a strong fight against COVID earlier and this learning must be used to re-focus on efforts against Omicron variant,” he said.

“States and UTs have been advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district-wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN, the sources said.