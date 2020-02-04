The Central government told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, the investigation into the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during anti-citizenship law protest was at a crucial stage.

The HC bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was hearing the mattre. The submission before the bench was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while seeking more time to file a report regarding the probe.

The bench granted the Centre time till April 29 to file a reply after taking note of the submission.

During the hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for some students of Jamia, said 93 students and teachers filed complaints about alleged attacks on them by police but no FIR has been filed against the agency till date.

The other lawyers for the petitioners alleged that the government has not complied with the court order to file a response within four weeks of the last date of hearing on December 19.

However, the bench declined to pass any interim order and granted time till April 29 to the government to file a reply.

On December 15, 2019, police barged in the Jamia campus in the hunt for the protesters who were protesting outside the varsity campus against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protesters were believed to be Jamia students, however, the investigation reports stated differently.

In the protest, at least five buses were set ablaze or damaged, besides other vehicles parked in the surrounding of the campus.

In order to curb the violence, police entered the campus without the university’s permission and in the due process of nabbing the protesters, the library was vandalised.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been pivotal in the anti-CAA protest as it came in news after police action against the protesters.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.