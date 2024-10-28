Another stormy meeting of JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill

A meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which was called to review the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, witnessed another stormy sitting on Monday as Opposition MPs walked out alleging biased proceedings.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bring significant reforms, including digitization of records, stricter audits, increased transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied Waqf properties.

The JPC is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from different states and Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible.

In the meeting which was chaired by JPC chairman BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, the Opposition MPs alleged that the commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Waqf board CEO, Ashwini Kumar, completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board and further alleged that the Chief Minister’s approval in the matter was not sought.

The Opposition MPs protested, alleging that “fake presentations” were being discussed, specifically questioning the validity of the Delhi Waqf Board’s report.

They cited a letter from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, requesting that the report be disregarded due to alleged irregularities concerning Waqf properties.

A fierce exchange between ruling and Opposition MPs followed, prompting the Opposition to walk out. They later returned but continued to clash with the ruling party MPs over the Bill.

In today’s meeting, the committee had called representatives of the Delhi Waqf Board, Haryana Waqf Board, Punjab Waqf Board and Uttarakhand Waqf Board to record their oral evidence on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The panel has also called Call for Justice (Group led by Chander Wadhwa, Trustee), Waqf Tenant Welfare Association, Delhi and Harbans Dunkall, President, Residents Welfare Association (All Blocks), BK Dutt Colony, New Delhi to record their views and suggestions.

The committee will also meet on October 29. In this meeting, the panel will record oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the ‘Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024’.

Tensions between the ruling and Opposition MPs have marked recent JPC meetings.

Earlier in the October 22 session, a dramatic incident unfolded when Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee broke a glass bottle amid a heated exchange. The meeting had to be adjourned briefly after Banerjee, in a fit of rage, smashed the bottle and threw its broken pieces towards Pal.

The JPC Chairman immediately informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about the incident, expressing relief that no one was hurt. He also condemned Banerjee’s behaviour, describing it as inappropriate and disruptive. Banerjee was suspended for a day (two sessions).

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 following a heated debate, was later referred to the JPC. The JPC is conducting discussions with various stakeholders, which are supposed to continue.

The Waqf Bill seeks to reform the management of Waqf Board properties, but some provisions have drawn criticism.