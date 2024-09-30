Another SP leader in controversy for making objectionable statement

After Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, now another Samajwadi Party leader Mehboob Ali has triggered controversy with his statement in Bijnore, alleging the increasing Muslims’ population will soon end the BJP’s rule. Uttar Pradesh Police, acting swiftly, registered an FIR against the SP MLA from Amroha on Monday. During a party programmee in Bijnore he had alleged said that the population of Muslims is increasing and that is why BJP’s rule will end soon.

In a video circulated in the social media , he was heard, saying,” Now your rule will end. The population of Muslims is increasing. We will come to power soon. Mughals ruled for 850 years. Those who are burning the country should take care that the people have woken up. People responded in the Lok Sabha elections and in the coming days in 2027 you will definitely go from power and we will come”.

BJP leader and IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted on X and attacked Mehboob Ali. He said that SP MLA from Amroha Mehboob Ali has given a very provocative and objectionable statement in the “Samvidhan Samman” meeting being held in Bijnor. The SP MLA threatened the BJP and said that now your rule will end because the Muslim population is increasing. He said that these statements will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile ,a report from Bijnore said FIR has been registered against Mehboob Ali and Bijnor SP chief Shaikh Zakir Hussain at Kotwali City PS in connection with an alleged statement made by Mehboob Ali during his public address at an event.

The police complaint said that the case has been registered under different section for promoting enmity and hatred between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion. On Sunday, Ghazipur police had filed a case against SP MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari for demanding to make use of Ganja legal.