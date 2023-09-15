Another soldier injured in Kokernag gunfight succumbs in hospital raising number of casualties to four

Another soldier of the Army died on Friday in the ongoing gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir.

The soldier was among the two jawans injured on Thursday evening who were admitted to the hospital where one among them succumbed, reports said.

This has increased the number of Army and police casualties to five in the encounters at Kokernag and Rajouri. Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhat, were killed during the initial exchange of fire. Rifleman Ravi Kumar of 63 RR lost his life in the Rajouri encounter.

The Army intensified its operation against the terrorists by inducting special forces and surveillance gadgets. CRPF and the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police were also participating in the operation against terrorists.

The Kashmir Zone Police said on Thursday morning that two LET terrorists, including Uzair Khan, have been encircled. However, so far there is no report of any terrorist having been killed even two days after they inflicted loss on the security forces.

The security forces, including Army and police, are being provided support by helicopters, quadcopters and drones to keep eye on the entire thickly forested area.

The Chinar Corps Commander Lt General Rajiv Ghai and Rashtriya Rifles’ Victor Force commander Major General Balbir Singh visited the encounter site.