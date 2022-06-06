Another Pakistan sponsored module trying to revive terrorism in Jammu busted

Another Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module being operated from Pakistan was busted on Monday in the Doda district of Jammu by a joint team of security forces. One terrorist has been arrested.

This is the third consecutive day of busting terrorist modules in the Doda and Kishtwar districts by J&K Police. Five terrorists trying to revive militancy in the Chenab belt of the Jammu division have so far been arrested.

Giving details of the unearthing of the module today, ADGP (Jammu Range) Mukesh Singh said that on the basis of specific input generated by Doda police, a cordon and search operation was launched this morning by District Police Doda, troops of the Army’s 10 RR and CRPF 33 Battalion in Kastigarh area of Doda and during search the operation party recovered explosive material (IED) along with one mobile phone and other incriminating material from the house of one suspect namely Irshad Ahmed.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 116/2022 U/S 13/18/39 UAPA, 4/5 Explosive substance Act has been registered at Police Station Doda and the suspect has been arrested. Investigation of the case is going on and more arresters and recoveries are expected in the instant case.

Another module being run by LeT terrorist Mohammad Amin @ Khubaib operating from Pakistan was last week busted by Udhampur police and three terrorists arrested. It is evident that Khobaib is making a desperate attempt to revive militancy in the Chenab region and attempts are made to lure and trap local youth in the net of militancy to run terror modules for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu province, ADGP said.

The terror module had in March exploded a sticky bomb in Udhampur where one person was killed and seventeen injured.

A terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen was on Sunday arrested by the police.