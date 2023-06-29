The death toll in the Odisha triple train accident increased to 293 after an injured passenger succumbed in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday, an official said.

The passenger was identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was admitted to the Cuttack facility on June 3, a day after one of the worst train disasters in the country took place at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

He was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital with multiple injuries. Despite best efforts, doctors could not save him, said a hospital official.

The body will be handed over to the bereaved family members after completion of medico-legal formalities, said officials.

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah-bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a deadly accident near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district on 2 June killing 293 people so far.

Almost a month after the deadly accident, the relatives of the train accident victims are still waiting anxiously for the identification of the mutilated bodies of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the identities of 81 bodies preserved in three refrigerated containers at Bhubaneswar AIIMS are yet to be ascertained. A total of 84 families have given DNA samples so far. DNA samples have been sent to Delhi. The diagnostic findings of the DNA test are yet to be received, thus adding to the misery of victims’ relatives.