Another fire breaks out in Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi

Triggering another round of panic among the Kochi residents, another fire broke out in Sector 1 of Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi on Sunday evening.

Five units of the fire brigade rushed to the spot. While the Fire and Rescue officials were able to bring the situation under control, the entire area is still filled with smoke.

Ernakulam district Collector NSK Umesh said there is no need to worry in case of another fire at the Brahmapuram garbage plant. Necessary measures have been taken to douse the fire today itself, he said.

“Efforts are also on to contain the smoke emanating from the heap of waste. We are fully monitoring the situation,” said NSK Umesh.

Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh said five units of Fire and Rescue units are working at Brahmapuram to douse the fire and the fire would be completely extinguished on Sunday itself.

Earlier on March 2, garbage mounds in the Brahmapuram plant caught fire and it was after 12 days of collective efforts, the fire and smoke at the waste plant was completely extinguished.