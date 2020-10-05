The results of the first edition of National Startup Awards will be released by Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on 6 October at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The event will be webcast live on NIC, MyGov and related social media channels.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has conceived the first-ever National Startup Awards to recognize and reward outstanding Startups and ecosystem enablers that are building innovative products or solutions and scalable enterprises, with high potential of employment generation or wealth creation, demonstrating measurable social impact.

The measure of success is not only the financial gains for the investors but also the contribution to the social good.

The first edition of the Awards invited applications across 12 sectors which were further sub-classified into a total of 35 categories.

These 12 sectors are:

Agriculture Education Enterprise Technology Energy Finance Food Health Industry 4.0 Space Security Tourism Urban Services

Apart from these, startups are to be selected from those which create an impact in rural areas, are women-led and founded in academic campuses.

The winning Startups will get cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh each, along with opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates, for potential pilot projects and work orders.

As key building blocks of a robust Startup ecosystem, one exceptional Incubator and one Accelerator each will get a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.