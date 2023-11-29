Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry her lover, returns to India

Anju, a 34-year-old Indian woman from Rajasthan’s Alwar, who had gone to Pakistan to meet his lover, has returned to Indian on Wednesday.

Anju was already married with two kids when he left for Pakistan to meet Nasarullah. According to Pakistani media reports, she married to him and concerted to Islam with a new name Fatima.

Soon after her marriage, she released a video statement and expressed her wish to return to India to meet her children – a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

When media persons asked her why she was sent back to India, Anju refused to comment. “I am happy. I won’t make any other comment.”

When news of Anju’s marriage to her Pakistani lover emerged, her Husband Arvind Kumar filed a case under sections 366 (kidnapping woman to compel her to marry), 494 (marrying another person without divorcing the previous partner), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, she returned to India via the Wagah-Attari border and was interrogated by security officials upon her arrival. She is also likely to be interrogated further by security agencies in Delhi.

At the time of Anju’s Pakistan visit, her husband Arvind informed the police that she left home on the pretext of going to Jaipur on, but they later discovered that she was in Pakistan.

Earlier, Anju’s Pakistani husband Nasrullah had said that she has sought approval from the government for the trip to Rajasthan.

“We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The NOC process is a bit lengthy and it takes time to complete,” Nasarullah said, according to Pakistani media reports.

It is not clear whether she would return to Pakistan or stay in India. Anju had expressed her wish to take custody of her children.