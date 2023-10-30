Andhra Pradesh train accident: Death toll rises to 14; signal overshooting likely cause

The death toll in the Andhra Pradesh train accident has risen to 14 as rescue operation completed on Monday. More than 50 people have also been injured in the mishap after two trains collided. According to reports, initial inquiry has suggested the likely cause of the train accident could be signal overshooting. However, the exact cause will be known only after the probe is completed.

Meanwhile, Railways authorities are working overtime to fit the tracks to normalise the train operation on the route. The authorities believe normal operation on the route will be resumed by today evening.

The collision of two passenger trains between Kantakapalle and Alamanada Stations of Waltair Division has resulted in cancelled of 33 trains. According to Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Official, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar confirmed that a total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 24 trains were diverted and 11 were partially cancelled following the accident.

The Divisional Railway Manager said that 3 coaches were involved in the accident late Sunday evening. Visuals shared on social media showed a few bogies of the trains were overlapping each other as people surrounded them.

Soon after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation. Teams of National Distaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local administration were rushed to the spot to aid rescue works.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed ambulances to reach the spot and asked authorities to provide quick medical assistance to the injured.

“There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. Three coaches were involved in the accident. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site,” the Divisional Railway Manager said after the accident.