Andhra Pradesh Police registers ‘attempt to murder’ case against Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh Police registered a case of “attempt to murder” against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and two senior IPS officers based on a complaint of custodial torture by ex-MP of Narsapuram, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju during the YSRCP’ rule.

Since the complainant has accused the YSRCP chief and the senior officers of hatching a conspiracy to kill him, they have been booked under Section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) apart from other sections.

Undi Raju, who was elected MLA on a YSRCP ticket in 2019, rebelled against the party leadership after falling out with them. Currently a TDP MLA, he named the YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the then CID chief PV Sunil Kumar, and intelligence chief Seetharamanjaneyulu and others in his complaint.

Right after the election results were out last month, he lodged a case against them with the Guntur Police.

Arrested from Hyderabad under a sedition case, he was allegedly taken to Guntur without medical examination before being tortured physically inside the CBCID office.

In his complaint, Raju wrote, “On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process; I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night.”

He was beaten up with a rubber belt and policemen sat on his chest even though he had just undergone bypass surgery and was recuperating when he was arrested. He was forced to reveal the password to his phone after being beaten up.

He further alleged that the then-CID chief even warned him against criticising YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The TDP MLA claimed that the then superintendent of Government General Hospital had given a false report on his injuries. He named the medical superintendent in his complaint as well.

While the ex-CID chief was named as accused number one in the FIR, followed by the former intelligence chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was named as accused number three. Retired police officer R Vijay Paul was named as the fourth accused followed by the then medical superintendent G Prabhavati who has since then retired as well.

The first accused PV Sunil Kumar responded, saying, “I leave it to your wisdom to lodge a fresh FIR in the case which was dismissed by the Supreme Court after three years of proceedings.”

The YSRCP has also alleged that the entire case was false and was registered against innocent people with malicious intent.