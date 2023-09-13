Andhra Pradesh: Naidu gets a bit of relief from HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed all trial court proceedings against former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation case till 18 September.

This came after a lunch motion petition was filed yesterday by his legal team in the High Court, seeking the suspension of the 14-day long judicial remand by the Anti Corruption Bureau Special Court and also a stay on all the proceedings till the court gave a verdict on his quash petition.

The CID had filed a petition for police custody of Naidu in the ACB Court which was slated to be heard today but with the High Court’s stay, the investigators cannot take him in custody till 18 September.

In the High Court, Naidu’s legal counsel Siddarth Luthra argued that his arrest was in violation of Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and also that before his arrest the governor’s permission should have been taken.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy was asked how much time he would require to file a counter and he sought a week’s time. After considering the request from Naidu’s legal counsel for a stay on police custody proceedings, the court decided to post the next hearing on the matter on the first working day next week.

Meanwhile, TDP supporters in Telangana today organised a massive protest in IT corridors of Gachibowli in Hyderabad against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest.

It was Naidu who had pushed for an IT hub in Hyderabad during his first stint as chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh. TDP supporters claimed IT employees had joined the protests today. The protestors held aloft posters, which read: “I am with CBN”.

Tamil superstar Rajanikant today spoke to Nara Lokesh and expressed his concern over the arrest of Naidu. He called Naidu a friend and described him as a fighter.

He also advised Lokesh to be brave. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also expected to meet Naidu at Rajahmundry Central jail where the former chief minister is currently lodged.