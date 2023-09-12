Andhra Pradesh: Naidu denied house custody

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected the house custody petition filed by the legal counsel of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, the CID has filed a petition asking for the custody of Naidu for five days and his lawyers are expected to file a counter tomorrow. The TDP president is currently lodged in the Rajahmundry Central jail after being remanded to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the alleged skill development scam.

The legal team led by Siddharth Luthra had filed the house custody petition citing the threat perception to Naidu, who is covered under Z Plus category. While he was the Chief Minister, Naidu survived an assassination attempt at Alipiri in 2003 by Maoists who had triggered mines planted on the road.

Advertisement

However, Additional Advocate General (AAG)P Sudhakar Reddy pointed out that the central jail has maximum security cover while there was no security in a private house and hence it was safer for him.

Naidu was being provided food and medicines from home. He assured that the government has taken over the responsibility of Chandrababu Naidu’s security. The new block of the central prison where he was being kept resembled a fort with barricades put up. The AAG also expressed apprehension that he might influence witnesses or tamper evidence and in addition there was no provision under the CrPC to allow house arrest.

However, the incarcerated leader’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari expressed apprehensions about his security. “I fear for his safety,” she said, assuring TDP workers that Naidu was in good health. Apart from Bhuvaneshwari, son Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani visited him today at the prison and the meeting with family members lasted about 30 minutes.