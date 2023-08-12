Andhra Pradesh: Leopard kills six-year-old girl in Tirumala

A six-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala, police said on Saturday.

The girl, identified as Lakshitha, had gone missing on Friday night near the Narasimha Swamy temple while coming to Tirumala on the Alipiri walkway and was found dead at Lakshminarasimhaswamy temple on Saturday, the officials said.

Lakshitha’s father, Dinesh, said, “While climbing the footway in Tirumala, his daughter, who was a few steps ahead, went to purchase a biscuit packet. Due to the heavy crowd of devotees, we thought that she was ahead, but after some time we didn’t find her. Later, she was found dead in a leopard attack near Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple.”

Police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem to the Tirupathi government hospital.

Further details are awaited.