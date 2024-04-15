Andhra Pradesh: CM resumes his bus Yatra

After taking a day’s break, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today resumed his bus yatra in Krishna district as the opposition TDP and Jana Sena continued to raise various questions over the stone pelting at him and demanded that the top police officials including the intelligence chief should be removed.

The Chief Minister sporting a bandage on the wound on his forehead thanked the people for their support after he sustained the injury. He entered Krishna district after completing campaigning in Guntur. The Opposition however continued to accuse him of staging the attack.

“Within five minutes of the incident, YSRCP members sat on the road blaming Chandrababu Naidu … If the chief minister is coming to the campaign traffic would be stopped four hours before movement. Why did the police leave security to chance? Why didn’t the police provide bullet proof protection? Did the police intentionally do this,” asked K Ravindra Kumar, TDP leader.

The TDP JSP leaders have been demanding that the DGP and the Intelligence Chief should be removed by the EC as they were partisan.

Pawan Kalyan, the JSP leader, too demanded that the concerned police officials should be removed.

“Stone pelting on Chief Minister Jagan (Mohan) Reddy means the failure of the state intelligence, DGP, intelligence chief, Vijayawada Police Commissioner and Chief Minister’s security officers. Instead of investigating their failure now they are given the job of investigating the stone pelting incident? What does this convey?” he wondered.

He claimed that there were similar lapses during the recent visit by the Prime Minister. “On behalf of Jana Sena I bring this matter to the attention of the Central Election Commission and chief electoral officer of Andhra Pradesh and initiate the necessary action,” said Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police of Vijayawada has established a special investigation team to probe the attack. The police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to gather vital information about the persons involved in the attack on the chief minister.

The reward would be given to the people providing video footage, CCTV or photos leading to arrest. They have promised to keep the identity of the person providing information a secret. The police have registered the case as an attempt to murder.