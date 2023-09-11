Andhra Minister Roja celebrates after court remands TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Roja was seen celebrating in front of her residence by bursting crackers after Vijayawada court remanded Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody in the corruption case.

Some YSRCP leaders and party workers also joined her in the celebration.

“This is just the beginning of exposing Chandrababu for his mistakes. Now we will expose all the mistakes made by Chandrababu. Chandrababu will not come out in any point in his life now. We will bring out every scandal in which he is involved. From 2014 to 2019 we have evidence of every mistake he made,” Roja said.

Further, she said, “Chandrababu who looted Amaravati will go to jail again. I told you a month ago that the people of Andhra Pradesh will soon hear the good news. God really exists as CM Jagan said. Every time Chandrababu makes mistakes and it comes out somehow. Chandrababu’s intelligence will not last forever.”

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reached Rajamundry central jail in the early hours of Monday after being remanded to judicial custody.

According to the police, the former CM has been allotted an upper block in Sneha Wing of the jail to reside until further procedure alongside prisoner number 7691.

A state bandh has been called by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the arrest of party chief on Monday.

Naidu was sent to judicial custody till September 23 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

He was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection to an alleged corruption case.

The case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crores.

As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government.

Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said.

In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling Rs 371 crores.