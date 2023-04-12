Andhra CM Jagan slams Naidu for his ‘selfie challenge’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu accusing him of posing for “fake photos” in a selfie challenge.

A few days back Naidu had taken a selfie in front of an incomplete housing project in Nellore and issued the selfie challenge asking the chief minister to take selfies with the achievements of his government. He had also said that the condition of the project was a testimony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule in the past four years.

Today, speaking in a rally in the Prakasam district where he disbursed Rs 658.6 crore as financial assistance to 4.39 lakh economically backward women in the age bracket of 45 to 60 years hailing from upper classes under the YSR EBC Nestham scheme, he lashed out at the former chief minister for cheating the farmers and women with empty promises.

“Shame on you for using fake photos in the selfie challenge! I urge the public to ask Naidu what he did for you?” said the chief minister.

“How dare he come and put stickers in front of the houses of poor people? Do you know what’s a good selfie? When the YSRCP cadre goes to each household and the people bless us by saying thank you for all the work we did… that’s called a good selfie!” said Reddy. He also asked the gathering to take a firm stand against Chandrababu Naidu who had promised he would waive the farm loans unconditionally.

Reddy extended Rs 15,000 benefit to each woman belonging to the upper classes in the age bracket of 45 to 60 saying that his government will always support women.

“My government will always be pro-women. Our mothers and sisters should always be supported. That is our aim. This is the only government in the country to distribute EBC Nestham and there is no caste and religion for the poor.”