Anant Ambani walks 20 km daily on his 140-km spiritual trek

Youngest Ambani scion Anant has once again hogged the limelight, though this time not for anything related to Reliance Industries, of which he commands the energy division, but something extremely personal and spiritual.

At 29 years old, the young man set off on a 140-km-long padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish temple with nearly 20 km on foot each day.

Anant started his spiritual journey on March 28, 2025, at 3:45 AM, opting for the early dawn for a propitious initiation.

Reports say that he walks at night, shunning traffic and creating a smooth route without inconveniencing the public.

Wearing a plain blue kurta, he is reportedly seen chanting prayers as he strolls, with his security personnel along with him.

Videos of his journey have turned viral on the internet, as he walks relentlessly towards his goal. Although it is full of speculation as to why he did this, the majority think he has taken an oath for it. The Ambani family has not made an official announcement endorsing this, however.

Anant already walked 24 km on the first two days, consistently getting closer to his target. His commitment to this walk, given his high-profile life, has drawn attention from the public and is now a trending issue on social media.

Anant Ambani is no stranger to making headlines. Just a few months ago, his wedding to Radhika Merchant was one of the biggest events of the year. The grand celebrations spanned nearly three weeks, from July 12 to July 30, 2024, held across multiple venues, including the iconic Antilia and the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.

Being the son of Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, and Nita Ambani, Anant’s wedding was a extravaganza where global business icons, Bollywood stars, and foreign dignitaries were in attendance. Radhika Merchant, his wife, is the daughter of Viren Kumar Merchant, head of a healthcare firm.