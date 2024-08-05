Anand Mahindra to head skill varsity in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the chairperson of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra will be the head of the proposed Young India Skill University to be set up at Mucherla.

The state Assembly recently passed the Bill to set up the institution aimed at providing quality skill education, which will be recognised by both national and global industry and service sectors. The university will be set up on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP).

The University will offer a total of 17 courses including tourism, hospitality, healthcare, banking and financial services, AI, gaming, wellness and so on. Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Froup had met the Chief Minister on 2 August, which was described as a courtesy call.

The Chief Minister is currently in the US on a ten-day long visit which will culminate with a three day stopover in South Korea. The chief minister yesterday met Telugu NRIs and urged them to invest in Telangana, especially the future city of Mucherla which the government plans to develop next.

Today, the Chief Minister concluded an expansion agreement with global major Cognizant which will create 15,000 new jobs in Hyderabad. According to CMO the foundation of this expansion was laid when the chief minister had visited Davos early this year.

“The expansion of Cognizant’s operations in Hyderabad is a testament of confidence in the city’s growing reputation as a global destination for technology companies,” said the Chief Minister.