An eye-opener for party: Delhi Congress chief on completion of first phase of Nyay Yatra

The Delhi Congress has completed the first phase of the Nyay Yatra it launched on November 8.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the yatra proved an eye-opener for the party as they got first-hand experience of people’s plight during their interaction with tailors, cobblers, street vendors, fruit and vegetable sellers, small shopkeepers, traders, and other people.

He appealed to the people of Delhi to join the Congress struggle to get them justice, as the party will not rest until they get justice.

‘Saath Aaye-Badlav Laye (Come Together-Bring Change)’ is Congress’ call as it will listen to people’s problems and solve them, he added.

On the fifth and final day on Tuesday, the Yatra started from Rawalpindi School, Malka Ganj, North Delhi in the morning and concluded at Burari, in the evening, with thousands of local residents, including youth, women, and school children (after school hours) joining the Yatra.

During this, it covered the assembly segments of Model Town, Timarpur, Burari, Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar, Badli, and Model Town.

Commenting on the politics in the capital city, Yadav claimed that common people had only tales of struggles and sacrifices to narrate under ten years of corruption and misrule by the AAP and BJP, who only indulged in petty politics to further their own interests without doing anything for the people.