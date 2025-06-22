Amritsar Rural Police nab 2 in espionage case linked to Pakistan’s ISI

In a major intelligence-led operation, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two individuals on suspicion of espionage activities linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The duo, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali, were apprehended following sustained surveillance and actionable intelligence.

According to preliminary investigations, Gurpreet Singh is believed to have been in direct contact with operatives of the Pakistani spy agency and is suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information through pen drives. Authorities have identified a key ISI handler involved in the operation as one Rana Javed.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X, formerly Twitter, revealed that during the arrest, two mobile phones allegedly used to communicate with ISI operatives were seized.

“Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation and will take all necessary actions against those involved in anti-national activities,” he wrote further.