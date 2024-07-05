Amritpal Singh granted 4-day parole for oath-taking ceremony in Delhi

Amritpal Singh, who has been detained under the National Security Act since April 23, 2023, was granted a four-day parole by the district magistrate of Amritsar.

He will have to take an oath and return within this period.

The conditions outlined in Singh’s parole order are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making any public statements during his visit to New Delhi.

Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited. In addition, Singh has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.

