Amravati to serve as capital of Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that Amaravati will serve as the capital of the southern state, thus putting an end to all the debate over the issue.

He was also elected unanimously as the leader of the House by the NDA legislators. He will be sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Naidu at the meeting of NDA (National Democratic Alliance) legislators in Vijayawada, and BJP state president and MP D Purandeswari seconded the proposal.

In an emotional moment, Kalyan hugged Naidu and recalled the days when the TDP chief was incarcerated by the previous YSRCP government.

“Chandrababu Naidu has suffered. I have seen him in jail. I told him and Bhuvaneshwari garu (his wife) that good days would come and here they are,” said Kalyan.

Naidu also recalled how he had taken oath that he would enter the Assembly only after being elected as the chief minister after abuses were heaped on his wife, and the people had upheld his oath. He promised to make the Assembly a “gaurava sabha” from the current “Kaurava sabha”.

“We will function democratically and secularly and no one’s self respect will be hurt,” he said while assuring that there will not be any revenge but culprits will be punished.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief chose the occasion to announce that Amaravati will be the capital of the state, saying that they should not play with the future of the state.

“Our capital is Amaravati and only Amaravati while Visakhapatnam will be our financial capital and a modern city,” he asserted.

He also promised to develop Kurnool and Vizag without any prejudice. He also mentioned, “I have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend support to us and they have assured all possible help.”