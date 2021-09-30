Amit Shah’s home has become centre of anti-Dalit politics: Congress

Reacting to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence, the Congress has said that the senior BJP leader’s home has become the “center of anti-Dalit politics”.

Congress general secretary and party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted after the meeting of Singh and Shah, saying: “The arrogance of those in power has been hurt… since a Dalit has been made the Chief Minister, they ask who takes the decisions in the Congress? They did not like the idea of the top position being given to a Dalit.”

Surajewala alleged that “the center of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah’s residence”.

“He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are burning in the fire of vengeance… They want to take revenge on Punjab because they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist comrades with the black anti-farmer laws. BJP’s anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed,” he added.

At around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reached Amit Shah’s residence on Wednesday and met him for 50 minutes.

During this, Amarinder Singh said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be guaranteed by repealing all the three agricultural laws passed by the Modi government. Along with this, the issue of farmers’ agitation going on for the last 10 months should also be resolved by the Central Government at the earliest.

However, it is also being said that during the meeting, political discussions have also taken place between the two leaders.

It is noteworthy that Singh has been in Delhi for the last two days, as soon as he reached Delhi on Tuesday, there was speculation about his meeting with Amit Shah. However, a statement later said he has come to Delhi on a personal tour.

On Tuesday, just before he reached Delhi, Punjab Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu had also resigned. Therefore, in this situation, this meeting is being described as “very important”.