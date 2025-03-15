Amit Shah witnesses transfer of Assam Rifles Battalion land to Mizoram

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the transfer of Assam Rifles Battalion land to the Government of Mizoram and the formal exchange of maps took place in Aizawl on Saturday.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the Director General of Assam Rifles.

On this occasion, Mr Amit Shah described the event as a significant milestone in Mizoram’s development. He noted that for nearly 35 years a long-standing demand was there to relocate Assam Rifles to interior areas due to space constraints caused by topography and facilitate overall development of Mizoram, including Aizawl.

He highlighted the acute shortage of space in Aizawl is stifling its modernisation and increase of public facilities. Shri Shah credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s crucial decision for fulfilling this decades-old demand today.

The Home Minister said that this decision is not merely an administrative move but is a testament to the Modi government’s responsibility towards the people of Mizoram and its commitment to the state’s progress.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s visionary decision will make a large area of land available in a key region of Mizoram, giving a new direction to the state’s development. Mr Shah also noted that this will be regarded as the most significant decision since the establishment of the first army camp in Aizawl in 1890.

Mr Shah said the Government of India has been actively working for the past ten years to strengthen and integrate the entire North-East. He highlighted that the Modi government is driving unprecedented development in the region, spanning sectors from tourism to technology, sports to space, and agriculture to entrepreneurship.

He pointed out that from independence until 2014, all previous Prime Ministers collectively visited the North-East 21 times, whereas, since 2014, Prime Minister Modi alone has made 78 visits.

Additionally, he noted that before 2014, Union Ministers, apart from those from the Northeast, had visited the region only 71 times, whereas in the past decade, the number of visits by Union Ministers has exceeded 700.

He stated that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the North-East is not only witnessing rapid development but also experiencing unprecedented peace.

He highlighted major infrastructure projects in Mizoram, including the initiation of Package-1 and Package-3 on National Highway 502-A at a cost of ₹2,500 crore.

He reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to building a developed, peaceful, secure, and beautiful Mizoram.