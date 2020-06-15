Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here around 4 pm on Monday to review its preparedness for Covid-19 cases.

The visit followed an all-party meeting, chaired by Shah at his North Block office in the morning in the backdrop of the worrying spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The Covid-designated hospital recently invited negative publicity after several purported videos shot in it premises showed patients’ bodies lying on the floor in wards. The videos also showed some elderly patients left unattended even as they cried for help.

Refuting such claims, the hospital said several people had recovered there. “Videos that show patients lying on the ground have been shot at different time periods,” it claimed.

On Sunday, Shah had a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Members of the State Disaster Management Authority, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Commissioners of three Municipal Corporations and senior officers from the Union Home and Health Ministries were also present.

Shah’s visit assumes significance as the number of Covid-19 cases in the city crossed 41,000 and death toll rose to 1,327.