Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has conveyed greetings to mark Independence Day. On the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, the Union Home Minister unfurled the National Flag at his residence here today.

In his message, Amit Shah said, “On the occasion of Independence Day, I bow before those who contributed to India’s freedom with their valour and sacrifice and I also pay my respects to those brave men and women who made the supreme sacrifice in the cause of the nation’s unity, integrity and security.”

In a series of tweets, Amit Shah said, “Today we are very proud that the independent, strong and self-sufficient India our freedom fighters dreamt of, has been realized by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. On one hand the Modi Government has provided the poor and deprived sections with housing, power and health insurance, while on the other hand India has emerged as a powerful nation.”

“On this Independence Day, come, let us pledge to fulfill the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and contribute to India achieving newer feats by adopting as much ‘Make in India’ products. Happy Independence Day.”

‘स्वतंत्रता दिवस’ के अवसर पर अपने आवास पर ध्वजारोहण किया। आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/kfmtRhRIuC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, said those who challenged the country’s sovereignty, be it at the Line of Control (LoC) or the Line of Actual Control (LAC), have been given a “befitting reply in their own language”.

“From LoC to LAC, Indian Armed Forces have taught unforgettable lessons to our neighbours who dared to misadventure,” PM Modi said as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day.

“They have been responded to in the language they understand,” he said and added that India stands committed to defeat forces that aid and abet terrorism and expansionism.