With protests still continuing against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, it is learnt that the ruling BJP is planning to kick off a door-to-door campaign from January 5 to convince people in support of the law.

This comes a day after the BJP released a toll-free number where people can give a missed call and register their support for the Citizenship Act.

On January 5 alone, as many as 42 BJP leaders including the party president Amit Shah will take part in what it calls “Ghar Ghar Sampark Abhiyan”.

While Amit Shah will be in Delhi, BJP working President JP Nadda will be in Ghaziabad. Rajnath Singh will be in Lucknow that saw large scale anti-CAA violence and Nitin Gadkari on his home turf Nagpur. Union Ministers Sadanand Gowda and Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Bangalore and Jaipur, respectively.

All big names including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Ramesh Pokhriyal or Dharmendra Pradhan — all are pressed into action.

Even Minister of States like Babul Supriyo, Anurag Thakur, V Muraleedharan are being used for the outreach event that is being led by Shah himself.

This move is in line with BJP’s attempt to counter the anti-CAA protests and a narrative that the BJP believes may hurt it electorally.

On Wednesday, Amit Shah held a review meeting just three days after the plan was kicked off to reach out to the public to convince them for CAA. Shah’s huddle also coincided with the Prime Minister launching “India supports CAA” campaign on Twitter and NaMo App.

BJP has already appointed six of its leaders as zonal coordinators for the pan-India PR exercise on CAA.

Protests against CAA that were earlier confined to the northeast, swept the entire country after several protesters, including students, clashed with the police in Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15.

The amended law seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Over 30 people have died in protests, that turned violent in several areas across the country, since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11 and became a law.