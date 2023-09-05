Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Sep 16

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on September 16 and will address a public rally in Jhanjharpur town in Madhubani district of Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024.

Jhanjharpur public rally will be his fifth rally in Bihar after the Mahagathbandhan government was formed under Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

In the last 10 months, Shah has addressed public rallies in Patna, Purnea, Nawada and Valmikinagar.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, BJP top leadership has focused on Bihar to win the maximum seats, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats. BJP currently has 17 MPs from the state.

After INDIA alliance’s first meeting in Patna on June 23 this year, Shah addressed a public rally in Lakhisarai, the home constituency of JD-U President Lalan Singh, and targeted the opposition leaders.

Following the announcement of Amit Shah’s visit to the state, BJP Bihar unit has started preparation for the event.

However, the opposition leaders have said that the proposed visit of Shah will not affect anyone.

“If Amit Shah stays in Bihar for 365 days, it will not affect us. In fact, it will hurt BJP,” said the Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav following the announcement of Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar.