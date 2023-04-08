Amit Shah to launch Vibrant Villages Programme in Arunachal Pradesh

The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) to check migration from border villages and encourage people to continue staying there by improving living conditions, will be launched by Home Minister Amit Shah at Kibithoo village in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The Home Minister will be on a two-day visit of the State on Monday and Tuesday.

VVP is a Centrally sponsored scheme under which 2967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting northern border in the States of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority in the coverage, and these include 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

VVP has Central components of Rs 4800 crore including Rs 2500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for Financial Years 2022-23 to 2025-26. Besides reversing outmigration from the identified villages, the programme will add to security on the border.

District Administrations with the help of appropriate mechanisms at block and panchayat level will prepare Action Plans for the identified village to ensure 100 per cent saturation of Central and state schemes.

The focus areas of the interventions identified for development of villages include road connectivity, drinking water, electricity including solar and wind energy, mobile and internet connectivity, tourist centers, multi-purpose centers and healthcare infrastructure and wellness centers.

Shah will inaugurate nine Micro Hydel Projects of Arunachal Pradesh government constructed under the “Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme” in Kibithoo, on Monday. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages.

He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). The Home Minister will interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo.

An exhibition of the products made by women members of Self-Help Groups of border districts will also be organized. Mr Shah will visit exhibition stalls to acquaint with and appreciate the efforts of women of border villages. On Tuesday, the Home Minister will visit Namti field and pay homage at the Walong War Memorial.