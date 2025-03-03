Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘workshop on sustainability, circularity in dairy sector’ today at Bharat Mandapam

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate the “Workshop on Sustainability and Circularity in Dairy Sector” on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The workshop aims to address critical issues related to sustainable dairy farming and the adoption of circularity principles in the sector. It will focus on policies and initiatives led by the Ministry of Cooperation and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying to promote environmentally responsible dairy practices while ensuring economic growth.

Advertisement

Circularity, a key economic concept, focuses on the reuse, regeneration, and recycling of resources to minimise waste and optimise the use of available materials. The event is expected to highlight how circular practices can enhance the sustainability of the dairy industry and contribute to environmental protection.

Advertisement

An official statement from the Ministry of Cooperation mentioned, “Experts from NDDB, industry, and global organisations will discuss ways to expand circular dairy practices, explore financing options, carbon credit opportunities, and waste-to-energy solutions, and highlight the role of advanced technology in making dairy farming more efficient. Sustainability and circularity in dairy sector along with increased efficiency will lead to realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi,’(prosperity through cooperation).”

One of the highlights of the workshop will be the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the establishment of biogas plants across multiple states. These biogas plants will support the recycling of dairy waste, turning it into biogas, compressed biogas (CBG), and organic fertilizers, contributing to both sustainable waste management and energy production.

In addition to the MoUs, the workshop will also feature the release of new guidelines to promote environmentally responsible dairy farming practices.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh along with Union Ministers of State for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Shri George Kurian, will be present.

Additionally, Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, along with senior officials from ministries including New and Renewable Energy, Forest and Climate Change, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Jal Shakti, will also attend.