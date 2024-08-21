Amit Shah to chair anti-Naxal review meeting on 3-day visit to Chhattisgarh from August 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Chhattisgarh on August 23 on a three-day visit. During this trip, he will lead high-level meetings focused on the state’s ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency and other critical issues.

This marks Shah’s second visit to Chhattisgarh in four months, underscoring the central government’s commitment to enhancing security and promoting development in the region.

Upon arrival in Raipur, Shah will immediately engage in a series of strategic discussions, including a key meeting to review the Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and neighboring states. The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) have prepared detailed reports and presentations, highlighting the impact of recent operations, including casualties among security forces and the number of Naxalites neutralised.

Advertisement

Senior officials, including DGPs and Chief Secretaries from other Naxal-affected states, as well as top officers from the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will participate in these discussions. This visit is part of Shah’s broader strategy to ensure coordinated efforts across state lines to combat the Naxal threat effectively.

In addition to security matters, Shah will assess the implementation of the “Niyad Nellanar” (Your Good Village) initiative in the Bastar region, which is designed to enhance governance in remote and Naxal-affected areas. State Home Minister Vijay Sharma will accompany Shah in evaluating the scheme’s effectiveness and discussing future strategies to further extend government benefits to these vulnerable regions.

During his stay, Shah will also convene with senior BJP leaders at the party’s state headquarters, Kushabhau Thakre Complex, to review organisational activities and devise strategies for the upcoming municipal and by-elections. Local leaders are expected to present their plans to bolster the party’s presence and influence across the state.

On the administrative front, Shah will chair a meeting of the Union Cooperation Department to assess the progress of cooperative schemes in Chhattisgarh. There are also reports that the state government is preparing to launch a new initiative during Shah’s visit, although official confirmation is still awaited.

Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Raipur on the evening of August 23, likely aboard a BSF or Indian Air Force aircraft. He will be staying at a private resort in Naya Raipur, which has been secured with heightened measures, including the deployment of state police and CRPF personnel. His visit is scheduled to conclude on the evening of August 25.