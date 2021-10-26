Amit Shah spends night at Pulwama CRPF camp, says Modi Govt has zero tolerance towards terrorism

Home Minister Amit Shah extended his 3-days visit to Jammu and Kashmir by another day on Monday and spent the night with CRPF jawans at Lethpura in south

Kashmir’s Pulwama where a Pakistan-backed terror suicide car bomb attack at a convoy in 2019 had left 40 jawans dead.

Shah shared the meal with CRPF jawans and went around meeting the soldiers enquiring about their welfare.

The Home Minister on Tuesday paid tributes at the memorial that has been built in memory of the jawans who had lost their lives in the suicide terror attack. He planted saplings in the memory of martyred CRPF personnel.

Addressing the troops, Shah said the Modi government has zero-tolerance towards terror and while the situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir, we should not be satisfied till total peace is achieved.

Terrorism is against humanity. It should be our priority to save the people of Kashmir from the persons who are linked to this heinous crime against humanity, he said.

“I want to spend one night with you people and understand your problems, Shah said while addressing the CRPF personnel, adding it was his most important engagement during his visit to the Union Territory. It was an honour for him to spend a night with the CRPF jawans at the campus in Pulwama, Shah said.

The law and order situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir and he was hopeful we will be able to realise a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi during our lifetime. Stone-pelting incidents have almost vanished. There was a time when stone pelting was

common in Kashmir. Such incidents have decreased to a huge extent. But, I want to say that there is no need to be satisfied, Shah said.

The Home Minister expressed his appreciation to the CRPF and other security forces for ensuring that there was no bloodshed after Article 370 was revoked in August 2019.

He complimented the Army and CRPF for defeating all evil designs as a result of development of infrastructure, industry and education sectors are happening.

He said when Articles 370 and 35A were revoked; there were apprehensions that there might be a huge reaction. There could have been bloodshed, but because of your alertness not a single shot was fired. It is a huge success for us.

The Home Minister said during 2004-14, an average of 208 civilians and 105 security personnel were killed every year, but in the 2014-21 period, it has come down to 60 personnel and 30 civilians per year.

However, why should even 30 civilians lose their lives to terror incidents Shah said the people of J&K have accepted the decision of the revocation of Article 370.

“Jammu and Kashmir stands as an example of the fact if we are able to provide a secure environment and grassroots level democracy, anything can be achieved,” Shah said, adding development in J&K is moving ahead at double speed.