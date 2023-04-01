Amit Shah speaks to Bengal Governor on Howrah violence

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to take stock of the situation following fresh violence in West Bengal’s Howrah district this afternoon, after yesterday’s attack on a Ram Navami procession in Howrah city.

Official sources said the home minister had got in touch with the governor to be acquainted with the latest developments.

Amit Shah had spoken to state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also to be updated on the situation after the clashes since yesterday.

A clash broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah on Thursday. A large police contingent was deployed in the area after a mob went on a rampage, burning vehicles, throwing stones and ransacking shops. Several police vehicles were also damaged during the violence.

The city – connected to Kolkata through a bridge – witnessed fresh violence this morning in Shibpur locality, hours after the road where the incident took place was opened up to traffic.

The incident has sparked a political tug-of-war in the State with the Trinamul Congress and BJP blaming each other for the violence.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who assured of strict action against the culprits, has already accused the BJP for allegedly trying to stoke communal tension during the Ram Navami procession.