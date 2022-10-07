Amit Shah reaches Sikkim’s Gangtok, “overwhelmed” by people’s reception

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Sikkim’s Gangtok on Friday to inaugurate the Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022.

Taking to a microblogging site, Amit Shah shared a video of the same and added, “Grateful to the people of Sikkim for such a warm reception in Gangtok. I am overwhelmed.”

Union Minister is on a three-day visit to the Northeast. Shah inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok. State Governor Ganga Prasad was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Shah tweeted, “Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the “Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022″ at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will also arrive in the Northeast today to inaugurate the party’s biggest office in the region.

According to Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, the top leaders of the party will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam state BJP office at the Basistha area of Guwahati on Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state party leaders.

Nadda and Shah will also attend the party workers’ meeting at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Kalita said that the preparations for the programmes have already been made.

Official sources said Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The Union Home Minister will attend the Conference of the Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College at Dergaon on Sunday and will then depart from the state on Sunday following several official engagements.