Amit Shah pledges to eradicate naxal insurgency by March 2026

Advocating a decisive and relentless approach to combating leftwing extremism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to eradicate Naxal insurgency from India by March 2026.

The home minister emphasised that Naxalism represents a significant challenge to India’s democratic framework and expressed confidence that the battle is nearing its final phase.

During a high-level meeting in Raipur, Shah reviewed the progress of government schemes in Naxal-affected districts and discussed strategies to overcome obstacles in infrastructure projects. He reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to developing regions from Bastar and Bijapur to Dantewada and Dhamtari.

Shah highlighted significant achievements in the fight against Naxal insurgency, including a historic drop in fatalities to below 100 for the first time in four decades. From 2014 to 2024, there has been a notable reduction in Naxal incidents, with 14 top Naxal leaders neutralised.

Key initiatives announced include a joint campaign by the Chhattisgarh government and the Ministry of Home Affairs to improve literacy among individuals affected by Naxal insurgency, regardless of age.

Shah also revealed plans to amend the tendu leaf procurement policy and establish a State Investigation Agency (SIA) modeled on the NIA. Additionally, the Chhattisgarh government is updating its surrender policy, with an announcement expected in the coming months.

The meetings involved senior officials from seven states, including directors general of police (DGPs), paramilitary chiefs, and state secretaries. The first session focused on interstate coordination, with detailed reports from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and State Home Minister Vijay Sharma were also present.

In a subsequent session specifically focused on Chhattisgarh, discussions centered on security and development initiatives in Naxal-affected areas. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma provided updates on the Niyad Nellanar Scheme, a key initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of left-wing extremism.

Chhattisgarh remains a critical area in the fight against Naxal insurgency, with districts such as Bijapur, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Mohla Manpur, Ambagarh Chowki, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Sukma, Kabirdham, and Mungeli being significantly affected.

In 2024, security forces conducted major operations against Naxal groups, resulting in the elimination of 42 Naxals in three encounters along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border between January and April. Noteworthy operations include the killing of 13 Naxals in Bijapur’s Karcholi area on April 2, one Naxal in Dantewada on April 5, and 29 Naxals in Kanker on April 15. Subsequent operations in Narayanpur on April 29, Bijapur on May 10, Rekawaya in Abujhmad on May 23, and Amdai in Abujhmad on June 8 led to further neutralizations of 10, 12, 8, and 6 Naxals, respectively. On July 17, 12 Naxals were killed in an operation on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

Reports indicate that 38 districts across the country remain affected by leftwing extremism, with Chhattisgarh accounting for 15 of these districts. Odisha and Jharkhand have seven and five affected districts, respectively. However, there has been a significant 73% reduction in LWE-related violence since 2010.

The high-level discussions chaired by the Union home minister underscore the Central government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating left-wing extremism and fostering lasting peace and development in affected regions.